Thomas Brown
Thomas Brown

Campobellsport - Thomas H. Brown, 55, of Dundee passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital West Bend. He was born in Fond du Lac on July 8, 1964 the son of David and Katherine "Darly" (nee Nischke) Brown. On June 26, 2004, Tom married Marcie L. Korslin at the Moravian Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. He worked as a drafter at Eden Stone. Tom enjoyed painting pictures for family and friends and the outdoors. He also was a big Packers fan. Tom loved his wife and kids; he will be missed.

Survivors include his wife Marcie, children Asa, Avery and Aaden, father David, sisters Wanda (Jim) Hogeson and Nicole (Jim) Overbeck, brother Tim (Julie) Brown, brother-in-law Daryl Conger, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother Darly, sister Renee Conger, brother Joseph Brown and great niece Lucianna Flores.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 13th starting at 9:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave. Fond du Lac. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dundee at between 12:00 and 12:30 pm.

The Twohig Funeral Home, Fond du Lac, is assisting the family with the arrangements with guestbook and online condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
