Thomas Cook



Wisconsin Rapids - Thomas K. Cook, age 75 of Wisconsin Rapids, formally of the Town of Rome passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019 at his home.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Saint Alexander Catholic Church (880 1st Street) Port Edwards. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be designated to Wisconsin Hero Outdoors or Fisher House Foundation.



Tom was born September 10, 1943 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Verl and Marjorie (Rice) Cook. He served in the U.S Army during the Vietnam Era. Tom married Ellen Kuntz on May 25, 1968 in Waukesha. He was employed by the Waukesha County Parks Department for 35 years, retiring in 2004 as park manager.



Tom's interests included trap shooting, fishing, deer, pheasant hunting and, watching his grand children's activities. He was also a private pilot. Most of all Tom enjoyed time spent with his family.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years Ellen Cook; 3 children Christopher Cook- Theresa Tabbert, Craig (Amy) Cook and Kari Ludke; 4 Grandchildren Samuel and Chandler Ludke and Taylor and Dylan Cook; 2 Sisters Laura (Chuck) Eparvier and Janiece Mathews.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents Harry and Florence Cook and Velpo and Rella Rice. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 8 to July 9, 2019