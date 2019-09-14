|
|
Thomas D. Donigain
Rome - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (nee Penkwitz), daughter Katherine Donigain, parents James and Frances Donigain, brothers James Donigain and Ronald Donigain, sisters Helen Marek and Evelyn Sweers, and his first wife Dolores Schneider (Garey). Tom is survived by his children Linda (Donald) Stefanoski, Mary Knudson, and Michael (Sandra) Donigain. He was proud grandpa of Donald Stefanoski II, Theresa (Jacob) Rawson, Melissa Knudson, Megan Stewart, and great grandpa of Thomas Stefanoski. Tom is further survived by his son-in-law Gerald Lanphear along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would especially like to thank all those who visited or called Tom in his last weeks of life, along with the various caregivers who not only cared for Tom but entertained him and were entertained by him. Each of you brightened his days and let him know how much he was loved.
A visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield WI, on Saturday, September 21st from 11AM until the Celebration of Tom's Life at 1PM. A luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home of Brookfield, WI serving the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019