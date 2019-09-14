Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Ave
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Donigain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas D. Donigain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas D. Donigain Obituary
Thomas D. Donigain

Rome - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (nee Penkwitz), daughter Katherine Donigain, parents James and Frances Donigain, brothers James Donigain and Ronald Donigain, sisters Helen Marek and Evelyn Sweers, and his first wife Dolores Schneider (Garey). Tom is survived by his children Linda (Donald) Stefanoski, Mary Knudson, and Michael (Sandra) Donigain. He was proud grandpa of Donald Stefanoski II, Theresa (Jacob) Rawson, Melissa Knudson, Megan Stewart, and great grandpa of Thomas Stefanoski. Tom is further survived by his son-in-law Gerald Lanphear along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would especially like to thank all those who visited or called Tom in his last weeks of life, along with the various caregivers who not only cared for Tom but entertained him and were entertained by him. Each of you brightened his days and let him know how much he was loved.

A visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield WI, on Saturday, September 21st from 11AM until the Celebration of Tom's Life at 1PM. A luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Becker Ritter Funeral Home of Brookfield, WI serving the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now