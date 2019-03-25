Services
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Thomas G. Jeffery Obituary
Thomas G. Jeffery

Wisconsin Rapids - Thomas G. Jeffery, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Tom was born October 1, 1934 in Langdon, North Dakota to Samuel and Clara (Borho) Jeffery. He moved to Kenosha, WI where he worked for Nash Motor Company. He then moved to Wisconsin Rapids where he was employed at Consolidated Papers Inc., in both the Consoweld and Paperboard Divisions. Tom also bartended at the Square Bar in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Tom married Carol J. Kroll on February 19, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2011.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan, especially baseball, the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and stories. Tom always loved spending time with his family.

Tom is survived by three children, Susan (Mark) Johnson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Ann (Mark) Suhr of Hutchinson, MN and Daniel (Mary) Jeffery of Fredonia, WI; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; one brother, Richard (Bernie) Jeffery of Wisconsin Rapids ,WI and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; daughter, Jean Mayrens; and brother, Charles Jeffery.

The Jeffery family would like to thank the staffs at DeVita, Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the compassionate care given to Tom.

Tom will be greatly missed.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019
