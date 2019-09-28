|
|
Thomas G. Kroll
Wisconsin Rapids - Thomas "Tom" G. Kroll, 81, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Wellington Place at Biron.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Lucas Proeber will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Tom was born May 9, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids to Curtis and Lucille (Kingsbury) Kroll. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Tom served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1961-1963 and in the Army Reserves from 1963-1967. His training took place at Fort Gordon, Georgia and Fort Jackson, South Carolina in maintenance and transportation.
Tom was employed at Consoweld Corp. and was a union steward and vice-president. He later was employed at Paperboard, both divisions of Consolidated Papers. He worked for Consolidated Papers for 35 years. Tom was an avid outdoorsman with interest in hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time at his cabin and land in the town of Sherwood.
He is survived by his brother, Kurt (Terri) Kroll of Three Lakes, WI; his sister, Wendy (Robert) Smith of Wisconsin Rapids; four nephews, two nieces, many cousins, great nieces, and great nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Wellington Place and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Tom.
Memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019