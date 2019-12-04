|
Thomas K. Hamann
Nekoosa - Thomas K. Hamann, age 74, of Nekoosa died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday December 7, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga with military rites by Nekoosa Post #5960. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa and Saturday at church from 10:00 - 11:00 AM.
Tom was born May 18, 1945 in Edgar to Carl and Selma (Pilgrim) Hamann. He served in the US Air Force from 1963 to 1966 and was stationed in the Philippines and VietNam. Tom married Carol Miessner on April 8, 1967 in Edgar. After moving to the Nekoosa area, Tom was employed by Nekoosa Papers Inc., for 38 years, retiring in 2005.
Tom was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and a life member of the Nekoosa . He enjoyed traveling. Tom was talented handy man and was always ready to assist family and friends with their special projects. His tools took him not only to the Nekoosa area, but to Mississippi (after Hurricane Katrina) and to Guatemala
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol Hamann; two daughters Linda Hamann of Marshfield and Stephanie Hamann of Wausau; one sister Mary (Lloyd) Schultz of Edgar; three brothers James (Janice) Hamann of Weston, Lloyd (Cathy) Hamann of Custer and Ray (Eileen) Hamann of Mosinee as well as many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers Charles, Robert, David and John Hamann.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019