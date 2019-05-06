Services
Wisconsin Rapids - Thomas A. Keuntjes, age 61, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, April 26, 2019 at his residence.

Private family services were held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Tom was born April 29, 1957 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Carl and Grace (Konash) Keuntjes. He was a sifter operator and tow motor operator for Kerry Ingredients for 38 years.

Tom is survived by two daughters, Crystal Keuntjes and Heather (Wes) Schulke; four grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Joella) Keuntjes and sister, Cindy (Jack) Spoerl. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 6, 2019
