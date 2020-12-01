1/1
Thomas L. Punzel
{ "" }
Thomas L. Punzel

Wisconsin Rapids - Thomas L. Punzel, age 68, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

Services will be at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Tom was born July 23, 1952 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Frank and Elaine (Bader) Punzel. He attended Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from St. Mary High School in Colorado Springs, CO. He married Patricia Fritsche, on July 17, 1982 their marriage later ended in divorce. He was employed in construction for Labor Union Local #268 for 19 years.

He served his country in the United States Army from 1971-1975 at Fort Carson in Colorado. He was currently serving as commander of Joseph J. White American Legion Post 442 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Tom belonged to the Rolling Thunder Rodders car club. He enjoyed restoring old cars. He also liked hunting, fishing, gardening, NASCAR races, and spending time with his dog, Dogie.

Tom is survived by his son, Kane Punzel and daughter, Kelly Punzel (Jeff Cormack); brothers: Daryl (Winona) Punzel and Eric (Renee) Punzel; sisters: Sharen (John) Hammes, Jennifer (Rodd) Friday, and Judy (Dave) Frater; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Lynda.







Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
