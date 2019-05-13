Thomas Miller



Wadsworth - Thomas Richard Miller passed away at his home in Wadsworth, Ohio on November 30, 2018.



A Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17, at 7 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, WI. Rapids. The Rev. David Klutterman will officiate. Prior to services, visitation will be from 6-7 in the church hall. Interment will be at the church's Columbarium with Military Rites.



Thomas (Tom) was born April 4, 1958, the fourth of nine children to Jane (Krohn) and Robert L. Miller in WI. Rapids. He attended area grade schools and Lincoln High School. Tom served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany.



Tom married Julie Jaminski in WI Rapids in 1978, they later divorced.



Tom held many jobs, from truck driving to Foundry work. He was proud of



building Commercial Greenhouses, especially the one at Texas A&M.



In recent years he did Architectural Steel Roofs throughout the US until his retirement.



Tom met the love of his life in Alabama, and married Terri Mohr on November 11, 2002 in Jamaica.



Tom loved motorcycles, boating, vacations in Mexico, woodworking and the annual "Miller Camp" campfires.



Survivors include Terri, his Mother, Jane (Bob Cleworth Sr.), sisters: Mary Schlafke (Chuck), Marshfield, WI, Joann Otte (David), Elkhart Lake, WI, Susan Mahenski (Chuck), Surprise, AZ, brothers: Bob (Dotty), Madison, AL, Dan (Celeste),Chicago, IL, Bill (Dawn),Menomonie, WI, Doug (Akiko), Saipan, and John (Anna),Minneapolis , MN, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and his special 4 legged kids, Mack and Sadie (The Twins).



He was preceded in death by his father Robert, Mother-in-law Mildred, and his grandparents.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your local Humane Society be made in Tom's name. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary