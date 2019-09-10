|
Thomas O. Barney
Nekoosa -
Thomas O. Barney, age 96, of Nekoosa, died Saturday September 7, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic in Nekoosa. Rev John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 10:30 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Tom was born March 13, 1923 in Berkley Springs, West Virginia to Otis and Mary (Stottler) Barney. He married Marion Coyer on June 29, 1946 in Nekoosa. She died March 24, 1995. Tom and Marion owned and operated Barney's Bar in Nekoosa from 1957 to 1978. He retired from Preway in 1986. Tom was an avid woodcutter and enjoyed the outdoors. Tom enjoyed life.
He is survived by his son Joseph (Donna) Barney of Stevens Point; grandson Joshua Barney and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, parents, one son Thomas Barney Jr., his sister Anna Hensley and by his brother Ernest Barney.
Tom's humor and quick wit endeared him to his family and friends. He will be missed.
The Barney family would like to thank Ascension Home Hospice and the staff of the House of the Dove for the care given to Tom.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019