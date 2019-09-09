|
|
Thomas Porter
Junction City - Thomas H. Porter, 69, Junction City, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home in the Town of Carson, Portage County.
A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday September 14th, 2019 at the Junction City Village Park from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
Tom was born on May 3, 1950 in the town of Sigel to William and Stella (Wheeler) Porter.
Tom was married to Rose Schill in October 1967, they later divorced. He Married Linda Sachau on September 12, 1986.
Tom retired from the Portage County Highway department in 2005. He spent his retirement doing all the things he loved with his best friend Linda.
His greatest love was his family. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting, musky fishing, camping, New Orleans Saints Football, seasonal candy making and his cat "Hound Dog".
He volunteered at the USAA Turkey Hunt pumpkin patch and hunter safety. He donated a lot of his garden produce to the local food pantries and Lincoln Center.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda, his daughters Andrea (Jeremy) Firkus of Amherst, Michelle (Michael) Gumney of Bancroft and Dawn Porter of Stevens Point. He is further survived by his brothers Joseph (Kay) Porter of Wisconsin Rapids, George (Nancy) Porter of Canada. His sisters Mary Lou Glaza of Rudolph, Ann Anderson of Baraboo, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sons Theodore Peter and Thomas Paul, and his sister.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019