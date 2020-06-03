Thomas R. Evanson
Thomas R. Evanson, 71, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Joshua Pegram will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Thomas was born June 12, 1948 in Rudolph, WI to Olaf and Blanch (Musch) Evanson. In his early years, Thomas liked to leg wrestle. Thomas worked for Consolidated Papers, Inc. for 35 years as a truck driver. He was a NASCAR fan. Thomas enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He enjoyed making maple syrup with Bill, Jake, and Gary Lessig. Thomas valued the many fishing and hunting trips that he took with the family. Thomas especially cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He had a special place in his heart for his dog, Maggie. Thomas's joking personality and sense of humor will be deeply missed.

Thomas is survived by his children: Cherie (Todd Bushmaker) Spohn, Bill (Sheri) Evanson, and Brian (Niki) Evanson; his grandchildren: Angela, Ashley, Alex, Tyler, Katelyn, Heidi, Journie, Jadan, Aliesha, and Mason; one great-grandchild on the way; and his precious dog, Maggie. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by his siblings: Bob Schmidt, Jean Holcomb, Ed Schmidt, and Joanne Thomas; his ex-wife, Mary Knuth; and his special friend, Deanna Pittman.

The family would like to thank the staffs at UW Cancer Center, Aspirus Riverview Hospital, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice, for all of the care shown to Thomas and the family during this difficult time.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
