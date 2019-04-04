Tina S. Pearson



Wisconsin Rapids - Tina S. Pearson, 55, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, surrounded by her loving family.



Services will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday, April 6, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Tina was born September 3, 1963 in Wisconsin Rapids to Richard and Kathleen (Margeson) Kertis. Tina graduated from Lincoln High School in 1981. Tina married her high school sweetheart Mark Pearson on December 20, 1986 and together they had a son, Cole Pearson. She worked at WalMart in Wisconsin Rapids for 30 years.



She loved the outdoors and shared her adventures of camping, snowmobiling, ATV riding with her husband, son, and many friends. Tina enjoyed throwing horseshoes, reading, and being surrounded by her beloved dogs.



Tina is survived by her loving husband, Mark; her son, Cole Pearson; her parents, Richard and Kathy Kertis; her sister, Sherri Kertis; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Sherri Murray, Mary (Tim) Gildenzoph, Jody (Tim) Egland, and David (Dawn) Pearson; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandma, Edwarda "Eddie" Margeson and her grandpa, Donald "Toby" Margeson.