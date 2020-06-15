Virginia & Family
So sorry to hear this sad news
May God wrap His Loving Arms around your family and
Comfort You
Tressie A. Courter
Wisconsin Rapids - Tressie A. Courter, age 100, of Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Plainfield, passed away Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.
She was born November 2, 1919 in Wisconsin the daughter of Royal and Bertha Nelson. She married John Courter, he preceded her in death.
Tressie enjoyed spending time with her family whom meant the world to her. She also enjoyed going to local parades, horses and socializing with family and friends. She was employed at Midwestern Farms for several years until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Jerry) Hansen, Bancroft; several grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Carol Jean and Betty and son Donald and her siblings, Jess, Roy, Violet, Grace, Alice, Zeda, Vina and Gladys.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield with burial to follow in the Plainfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences or leave a special message for Tressie's family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.