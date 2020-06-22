Tricia May BerrendCuster - Tricia May Berrend (56), of Custer, Wisconsin passed away on 6/18/2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. She was born Tricia Lorbiecki on April 24, 1964 in Milwaukee and moved to the Rosholt area when she was three. She graduated from Rosholt High School in 1982.Tricia was employed by Celestial Foods, Ore-Ida & McCain Foods for over 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and shopping. She especially looked forward to Warrens Cranberry Festival and spending time with her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband, Ryan Berrend, son Nathan & Lisa Lorbiecki of Greenville, SC and grandkids Isla, Eva & Julia, daughter Ashley & John Jacobs of Plainfield, WI and grandkids Breyden, & Ameilia. A special thanks to Ryan's Mom, Jean Berrend for all her help and loving support.A private funeral was held for close family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Portage County Humane Society.The family wishes to thank the following Doctors and their staff Dr. James Ford- Chiropractor, Dr. Adedeyo Onitilo, Dr. Patricia Lillis & NP Laura Lauer- Oncology at Marshfield Clinic, Dr. Benjamin Lawler- Neurology at Marshfield Clinic and all the staff at Palliative care at Marshfield Medical Center and House of the Dove.