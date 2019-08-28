Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Brooklyn Park Chapel
7835 Brooklyn Blvd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
763-560-3100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Brooklyn Park Chapel
7835 Brooklyn Blvd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Brooklyn Park Chapel
7835 Brooklyn Blvd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Val Zimmerman


1935 - 2019
Val Zimmerman

Rudolph - 02/14/1935 - 08/24/2019

Val was raised in Rudolph, WI. He was married for sixty years to Marlene Clouse since 10/18/1958. He is most known as a carpenter/contractor for rebuilding and remodeling homes. He enjoyed working on projects. He enjoyed piloting his Tri Pacer airplane 1019B, taking many fishing trips to Canada. He was very active in ministry throughout his life. He helped to found at least three non-denominational churches in Galesville, and Onalaska, WI. He was also a missionary to over nine countries. Many of his stories were published in his autobiography, "Memoirs of a Short-Term Missionary". He passed away Saturday from progressed Alzheimer's Disease.

He is survived by his wife Marlene, daughter Victoria (Bret), three grandchildren: Valerie, Zechariah, and Jasper, and sister Irene Hartjes of Rudolph, WI.

Services will be held at Cremation Society of Minnesota Brooklyn Park Chapel, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11am, with a visitation an hour prior, and small luncheon afterwards. It will be officiated by Rev. Craig Weaver (a nephew-in-law).
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
