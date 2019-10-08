|
Velda J. Machon
Wisconsin Rapids - Velda Jean Machon, age 90, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Brookview Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Green Bay, WI.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Patric will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Entombment in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Velda was born March 10, 1929 in the Town of Riplinger, WI the youngest of 11 children, of Louis and Bertha (Sell) Pipkorn. She married Marvin J. Machon on November 3, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2012. In her early years, Velda was a telephone operator for Wood County Telephone Company and later was a homemaker.
Velda was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul PCCW and TOPS #541 of Wisconsin Rapids. She enjoyed reading, walking, cards and games. Velda received much joy spending time with her family.
Velda is survived by four children, Cheryl (Michael) Thelen, Camilla (Carl) Eggebrecht, Jeffrey (Kathi Cassidy) Machon and Colleen (Gunar) Strungs; 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Velda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Marvin and 10 siblings.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the National Kidney Association.
Velda's family would like to thank the staffs at Unity Hospice and Brookview Meadows for the kind, compassionate care given to her.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019