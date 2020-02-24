|
Verla M. Ziska
Nekoosa - Verla M. Ziska, age 89, of Nekoosa died Friday February 21, 2020 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday February 28, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Joshua Pegram will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Green Hill Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.
Verla was born December 28, 1935 in Coloma to Erwin and Louise (Hamilton) Payne. She married Antone Ziska on September 25, 1955 in Coloma. She was a food service worker for the Nekoosa Public Schools for 20 years, retiring in 1992. Verla's interests included cooking, traveling, camping and bowling.
She is survived by her husband Antone Ziska; son Bryan (Wendy) Ziska of Wisconsin Rapids; daughter in law Cynthia Ziska of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren Jeffery Ziska, Jason (Cheyenne) Ziska, Jeremy (Tiffany) Ziska, Brittany Ziska, Jake (Ashley) Bloyd and Jamie Bloyd; 11 great grandchildren and by her brother Elmer Payne of Coloma.
Verla was preceded in death by her son Kevin Ziska who passed on February 14, 2020; her parents; grandparents; and her sister Doris.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020