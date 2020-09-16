Verna R. SchroederWisconsin Rapids - Verna R. Schroeder, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Lucas Proeber will officiate. Visitation will take place for family and friends from Noon to 1:00 P.M. at church. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Out of concern for public health and safety, cloth face masks will be required and social distancing measures enforced for both the visitation and service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.Verna was born in the town of Sigel on December 27, 1935. She was the daughter of Martin and Martha (Mueller) Heiser. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954.She married Charles Schroeder on November 20, 1965. Verna worked at Consoweld Corporation from 1954-1965, at Job Service from 1978-1986 and other clerical jobs, retiring at Auburndale Insurance in 1998.Verna taught Sunday School for many years, and volunteered at Bethesda Thrift Shop for several years and at her church. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and grandchildren's activities. She loved bus trips to the ocean, and trips to Branson and country music (especially Alan Jackson). Her favorite birds were cardinals, watching the pairs feed each other at the feeder.She is survived by her husband, Charles Schroeder; children: Tom (Sandra) Schroeder and Becky (Michael) Martin; Grandchildren: Megan (Nick) Baierl, Melissa (Alec) Swanson, and Abby Schroeder; great grandchildren: Navi Swanson and expecting baby Baierl, and many beloved nieces and nephews.Verna is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.