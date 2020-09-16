1/1
Verna R. Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna R. Schroeder

Wisconsin Rapids - Verna R. Schroeder, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Lucas Proeber will officiate. Visitation will take place for family and friends from Noon to 1:00 P.M. at church. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Out of concern for public health and safety, cloth face masks will be required and social distancing measures enforced for both the visitation and service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.

Verna was born in the town of Sigel on December 27, 1935. She was the daughter of Martin and Martha (Mueller) Heiser. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954.

She married Charles Schroeder on November 20, 1965. Verna worked at Consoweld Corporation from 1954-1965, at Job Service from 1978-1986 and other clerical jobs, retiring at Auburndale Insurance in 1998.

Verna taught Sunday School for many years, and volunteered at Bethesda Thrift Shop for several years and at her church. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and grandchildren's activities. She loved bus trips to the ocean, and trips to Branson and country music (especially Alan Jackson). Her favorite birds were cardinals, watching the pairs feed each other at the feeder.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Schroeder; children: Tom (Sandra) Schroeder and Becky (Michael) Martin; Grandchildren: Megan (Nick) Baierl, Melissa (Alec) Swanson, and Abby Schroeder; great grandchildren: Navi Swanson and expecting baby Baierl, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved