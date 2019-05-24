Verner E. Eklund



Wisconsin Rapids - Verner E. Eklund, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids,WI on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM. Following will be graveside services at Calvary Cemetery with military rites provided by American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids.



Verner was born October 25, 1936 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Edwin and Ethel (Bates) Eklund. He was employed at FRP Composites in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Verner served in the U.S. Army, where he earned an honorable discharge in September 1965.



Verner is survived by his uncle, Leo Bates of California; sister in-law, Mary Lou Eklund of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; his nephews, Steve Eklund of South Carolina and Dennis Eklund of Manawa, WI; his niece, Helen Henke of Wiscosnin Rapids, WI and is also survived by great nieces, great nephews and many cousins.



Verner was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Francis; sister, Rosalie; nephew, Doug; and great-niece, Mercy.