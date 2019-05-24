Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Verner Eklund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verner E. Eklund


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verner E. Eklund Obituary
Verner E. Eklund

Wisconsin Rapids - Verner E. Eklund, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids,WI on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM. Following will be graveside services at Calvary Cemetery with military rites provided by American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids.

Verner was born October 25, 1936 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Edwin and Ethel (Bates) Eklund. He was employed at FRP Composites in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Verner served in the U.S. Army, where he earned an honorable discharge in September 1965.

Verner is survived by his uncle, Leo Bates of California; sister in-law, Mary Lou Eklund of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; his nephews, Steve Eklund of South Carolina and Dennis Eklund of Manawa, WI; his niece, Helen Henke of Wiscosnin Rapids, WI and is also survived by great nieces, great nephews and many cousins.

Verner was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Francis; sister, Rosalie; nephew, Doug; and great-niece, Mercy.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now