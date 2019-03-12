Veronica A. Ghiloni



Wisconsin Rapids - Veronica A. Ghiloni, 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Wellington Place at Biron.



Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa at a later date. A time of visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Ghiloni Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Veronica was born October 14, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids to Pete and Leona Ghiloni. She was blessed with a son, Terry. She grew up in Port Edwards. Veronica worked as a custodian in Whitewater, WI for most of her life. She also worked at Del Monte in Plover, WI. Veronica enjoyed going fishing with Terry and spending quality time together. She was known for having a bountiful vegetable garden. Veronica is loved and will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her son, Terry; her siblings: Rosemary (Shorty), Judy, Mary Ann, and Paul; she is further survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Veronica is preceded in death by her siblings: Albert, Roy, Jerry, Alfred, Jack, and Judy. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019