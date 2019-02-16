Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
For more information about
Veronica Maeder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Maeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica K. Maeder


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Veronica K. Maeder Obituary
Veronica "Petie" Maeder

Wisconsin Rapids - Veronica "Petie" Maeder, age 80, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids.

Funeral services for Veronica will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. Aaron Becker will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Good Shepherd Mausoleum (Calvary Cemetery) in Wisconsin Rapids.

Veronica was born on April 12, 1938 in Park Falls, Wisconsin to the late Lyman and Alice (Kendall) Durand. She married John Maeder on October 7, 1998 in Wisconsin Rapids. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2017. Veronica worked over 17 years as a cashier and insurance processor for Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, retiring in 2002.

Veronica was a member of the Riverview Hospital Golf Leage, enjoyed bowling, traveling, taking trips to casinos with her friends and going out to eat with family and friends.

Veronica is survived by her children George (Kim) King, Kathy (Jim) Jinkerson and Sandy King; step-son Todd (Renee) Maeder; grandchildren Shannon, Joey, Holly, Daniel, Kristof, Jackson and Braedyn; great-grandchildren TeeJay, Michael, Bryan, Sylvia and Jeren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughter Pamela King, sister Ella Schneider, brother-in-law Donald Schneider and grandson Martin Britz Jr.

Veronica's family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Arborview Court for the wonderful care given to her and also to Veronica's special friend, Diane Reitz, for all of her visits and support given to Veronica and her family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now