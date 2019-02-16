Veronica "Petie" Maeder



Wisconsin Rapids - Veronica "Petie" Maeder, age 80, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids.



Funeral services for Veronica will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. Aaron Becker will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Good Shepherd Mausoleum (Calvary Cemetery) in Wisconsin Rapids.



Veronica was born on April 12, 1938 in Park Falls, Wisconsin to the late Lyman and Alice (Kendall) Durand. She married John Maeder on October 7, 1998 in Wisconsin Rapids. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2017. Veronica worked over 17 years as a cashier and insurance processor for Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, retiring in 2002.



Veronica was a member of the Riverview Hospital Golf Leage, enjoyed bowling, traveling, taking trips to casinos with her friends and going out to eat with family and friends.



Veronica is survived by her children George (Kim) King, Kathy (Jim) Jinkerson and Sandy King; step-son Todd (Renee) Maeder; grandchildren Shannon, Joey, Holly, Daniel, Kristof, Jackson and Braedyn; great-grandchildren TeeJay, Michael, Bryan, Sylvia and Jeren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughter Pamela King, sister Ella Schneider, brother-in-law Donald Schneider and grandson Martin Britz Jr.



Veronica's family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Arborview Court for the wonderful care given to her and also to Veronica's special friend, Diane Reitz, for all of her visits and support given to Veronica and her family.