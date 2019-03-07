Victor A. Kulhanek



Wisconsin Rapids - Victor A. Kulhanek, 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Wisconsin Rapids.



Victor was born October 4, 1921 in Milladore, WI to Anton and Theresa (Damman) Kulhanek. He grew up on the family farm in Milladore. Vic worked at the Dodge and Plymouth garage in Milladore, until he joined the Army in 1941. During World War II, he served in Europe and northern Africa, where he drove and serviced tanks with the 636th Tank Destroyer Division. He was very proud of his military service and received a Purple Heart after being wounded in Belmont, France. After the war, he worked at Consolidated Papers, retiring in 1984 as superintendent of the woodworking shop.



He married Lucille Glebke on June 8, 1946. She died October 10, 1983. On June 26, 1994, he married Marge Gorski, who died on May 25, 2004,



Vic was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting deer and pheasants, and trapshooting. He and his wives spent a lot of time on the road in their motorhomes, driving to Army reunions, fishing trips in Canada, and their winter home in Florida. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. Vic was a good cook (the best turkey and dressing!), the cameraman at special events, and the one who could take something apart and find a way to improve it.



Victor is survived by his children: David (Patricia) Kulhanek of Stevens Point and Thomas (Susan) Kulhanek of Wisconsin Rapids; his step-children: Stanley Gorski of Wisconsin Rapids, Steven (Wanda) Gorski of Sixes, OR, Chris (Kathy) Gorski of Fort Atkinson, and Margie Jadack of Nekoosa; his grandchildren: Adam (Carol) Kulhanek of Mount Calvary, WI, Amy Eddy of Stevens Point, Steve Kulhanek of San Diego, CA, Shinae (David) Hildebrandt of Plymouth, MN, and Jon (Rachel) Kulhanek of St. Petersburg, FL; his great-grandchildren: Nicole (Justin Smith) Kulhanek, Morgan Kulhanek, Jordyn Eddy, Dawson Eddy, Ian Hildebrandt, and Savannah Hildebrandt; his great-great-grandson, Payton Smith; and many step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, and step great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Armen Armitage and his sister-in-law, Millie Kulhanek and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and his wives, he is preceded in death by his brothers: Robert Kulhanek, Vernon Kulhanek, Anthony Kulhanek, and Eugene Kulhanek; his sisters: Adeline (Joseph) Grosbeier, Elsie (Eugene) Cepress, and Rosemary Armitage; and his great-grandson, Adam Okray.



Services will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids at 1:30 P.M. Pastor Lucas Proeber will officiate. Burial, with full military honors conducted by VFW Post 2534 - Wisconsin Rapids, will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. A time of visitation will be at 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Kulhanek Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary