Victoria A. "Vickie" PolichtWisconsin Rapids - Victoria "Vickie" Policht born July 15, 1923 died Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Funeral Services are 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Menzel will officiate. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Ritchay Funeral Home will be assisting the family.Mrs. Policht was born July 15, 1923 to John and Rosalie Kazmierczak. She married Mitcheal Policht on May 29, 1948 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She worked at Hardware Mutual Insurance Co. now Sentry Insurance.Victoria was a homemaker and enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed senior citizen activities, sheepshead, bingo, her flowers (especially her pride and joy hibiscus plants) and gardening.Survivors include two daughters; Karen (Roger) Kowieski and Debra (Albin) Zurkowski; two grandsons Jeremy and Jeffery Zurkowski; one granddaughter Kimberly (Anthony) Fischer; two great granddaughters Madelynn and Alyssa; and one great grandson Josh Zurkowski; one sister Elizabeth Hoffman of Hobbs, New Mexico.Victoria was preceded in death by her husband Mitcheal, her parents, brother Ben (killed in service), three sisters Ceil Slattery, Jean Peplinski and Johanna Nagorski."The Policht Family would like to thank the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living for their great tender care."