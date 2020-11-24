Violet M. PowellWisconsin Rapids - Violet M. Powell, age 71, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin following her long battle with cancer.Violet was born on June 7, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Joseph and Gladys Bodette. Violet worked for most of her life as a CNA. After retiring in 2010, Violet dedicated most of her time to her grandchildren.Violet is survived by her children; Brian (Lisa) Black of Wisconsin Rapids, Blaine Skerven of Wisconsin Rapids, Greg Skerven of Marshfield, Phillip Jr of Wisconsin Rapids, Joseph (Missy) Powell of Wisconsin Rapids. She is further survived by her brother Edward Bodette of Wisconsin Rapids.She was preceded in death by her parents.The family will be having a memorial gathering for family and close friends at a later date