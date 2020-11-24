1/1
Violet M. Powell
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet M. Powell

Wisconsin Rapids - Violet M. Powell, age 71, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin following her long battle with cancer.

Violet was born on June 7, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Joseph and Gladys Bodette. Violet worked for most of her life as a CNA. After retiring in 2010, Violet dedicated most of her time to her grandchildren.

Violet is survived by her children; Brian (Lisa) Black of Wisconsin Rapids, Blaine Skerven of Wisconsin Rapids, Greg Skerven of Marshfield, Phillip Jr of Wisconsin Rapids, Joseph (Missy) Powell of Wisconsin Rapids. She is further survived by her brother Edward Bodette of Wisconsin Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will be having a memorial gathering for family and close friends at a later date





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved