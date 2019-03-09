Virginia E. Mischnick



Wisconsin Rapids - Virginia E. Mischnick, age 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Junction City, died Thursday March 7, 2019 at Atrium Senior Living of Wisconsin Rapids at River Run.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jerome Patric will officiate. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Knowlton. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and Monday at church from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. A rosary service will be held at 6:30 PM Sunday at the funeral home.



Virginia was born January 24, 1922 in Stevens Point to William and Dominicka (Megal) Flisakowski. She married Ervin Mischnick on August 23, 1941 in Junction City. He died October 13, 2003. Virginia and Ervin formerly farmed in the town of Eau Pleine. .



She is survived by four children John (Sandra) Mischnick, Jerold (Nancy) Mischnick, Marilyn (Dale) Waterloo and Mary Jane (Kenneth) Kline; 13 grandchildren Marcia (Bobby) Rucker, Scott Mischnick, Kevin (Amber) Mischnick, Maria (Paul) Duckworth, Trina (Jeffrey) Zanow, Mark (Rebecca) Mischnick, Brian (Brenda) Mischnick, Erica (Eric) Delain, Katelyn (Matthew Hamilton) Waterloo and Matthew Hamilton, Christopher Waterloo, Matthew (Jennifer) Kline, Meagan Kline and Lindsay Kline and by 20 great grandchildren Braeden Rucker, Bailey Rucker, Sarah Mischnick, Will Mischnick, Madison Mischnick, Jack Mischnick, Alexis Mischnick, Marcus Duckworth, Maya Duckworth, Maddie Duckworth, Mackenzie Zanow, Hannah Zanow, Emma Mischnick, Sage Mischnick, Sawyer Mischnick, Evan Delain, Jackson Delain, Elliana Delain, Piper Kline and Ryker Kline.



Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Lorraine Flisakowski, Ramona Pacyna and Bernice Zynda and brothers Elmer and Robert Flisakowski.



The family would like to thank Melissa & staff at Atrium Senior Living at River Run for their fabulous care, concern, & love for mom over the last 5 ½ years; the residents at River Run for their friendship & love for Virginia; the staff at Heartland Hospice Care for their wonderful care for Virginia and family; Johnny and the staff at Four Star Restaurant for their friendship and concern for her; all the friends of the Mischnick family, parishioners of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Father Jerome Patric & all the people of Wisconsin Rapids who graciously welcomed & openly befriended Virginia since 2013, we appreciate all of you! Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary