Virginia "Ginny" ZindaWisconsin Rapids - Virginia "Ginny" Zinda, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.A private family service will be held at a future date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.Ginny was born April 25, 1943 in Stevens Point, WI to Peter and Viola (Kawalski) Plasky. She married James Zinda on May 27, 1967 in Plover, WI. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2012. Ginny was the director/ day care provider for the Montessori Children Center in Wiscosnin Rapids, WI. Later she became the activities director at the Angelus Assisting Center in Nekoosa, WI.Virginia, Ginny, Gracie, Tiger, Mrs. Zinda, Mutti and Mom…A complex women with many names and talents. She loved the finer things, but worked super hard to get them. Her decorating and cooking skills impeccable. Her neighbor envied her yard. Her students adored her. She helped the elderly feel loved and not alone. Her sense of humor and presence filled the entire room. She was never afraid of making a statement or getting her point across. He was strong and bold and loved hard. Family always came first and she will be missed more than words can say.Ginny is survived by two children, Lisa (Lee DeBoer) Zinda and Steven (Kim) Zinda; five grandchildren, Jessica Itzen, Nike Itzen, Jake Larson, Ali Larson and Dane Larson; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Itzen and Lincoln Adler and two sisters, Alice Kohlman ad Shirley Plasky.Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James and four siblings