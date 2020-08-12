1/1
Virjean Margaret "Jean" Kort
Grand Rapids - Virjean "Jean" Margaret Kort, age 87, of Grand Rapids, WI passed away in her home Saturday, August 8, 2020, following a short illness. Jean was born August 12, 1932, in Marshfield, WI to Jacob and Theresa (Bauer) Wolf. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1950 and went to UW-Madison where she graduated from St. Mary's School of nursing in 1953. Jean married John A. Kort, a pharmacist of Shawano, WI, in December of 1954. She worked for the V.A. hospital in Madison until 1959 when she and John moved to Adams and purchased Goggin Drug Store and Hotel Adams (later Adams Hotel Apartments). While in Adams, Jean trained Nurses Aide students at Adams County Memorial Hospital and ran Hotel Adams until 1987 when she and John sold the businesses and retired to Grand Rapids. Jean enjoyed antiques, gardening, sitting in the sunshine reading English history, traveling to historic sites, and lively discussions and afternoon tea with her friends. She was known for her generosity and her love of spoiling her grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John, a brother, Edward (Luella) Wolf, and two sisters:Sylvia (Elmer) Meyer and Theresa (Donald) Hoffman. She is survived by two sons: Michael and John (Jody); four grandchildren: Joshua (Kelsey) Kort, Jacob (Sarah) Kort, Jordan Kort, and Jarrett Kort; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Luetta Wolf and Joan Wolf; and brother, Richard (Sunny) Wolf. Life service arrangements will be made at Roseberry's Funeral Home & Crematory (www.roseberrys.com) at a future time.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
