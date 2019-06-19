|
Vivena W. "Manapewi" Lemieux
Wisconsin Rapids - Vivena Wilson Lemieux, "Manapewi" which means "Soldier Woman", age 95, of Vesper, WI passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at 4600 Lonetree Lane, Vesper, WI. Visitation for family and friends will take place Wednesday, June 19, 2019 beginning at 11:00 A.M. and going until the time of the service. Vivena cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
Vivena is survived by her children: Earl (Jackie) Lemieux, Walter Lemieux, Jr., and Barbara (Andrew) Pierce; her grandchildren: Sarah Lemieux, Earl Lemieux II, Eric (Sheyenne) Lemieux, Evan (Jennifer) Lemieux, Walter (Erika) Lemieux III, Elizabeth (Kevin) Frost, Marcia (Scott) Dunn, Paulette (Jason) Keith, Annette (Chris) Nokes, Jim (Becki) Wanty, Kat Wanty, Tammy (Joe) Schoone, Cheryl (Brian) Szender, and Everett Pierce; she is further survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lemieux; her parents, Ed Bolster Wilson and Ethel Kitchkume Wilson; her daughter, Bernice Wanty; her brothers: Chris Wilson, Chancey Wilson, Perry Wilson, Toby Wilson, and Rob Wilson; her sister, Emaline Twinn.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 19, 2019