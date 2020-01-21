|
|
Vivian E. Rayome
Wisconsin Rapids - Vivian E. Rayome, age 92 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died peacefully at home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Arborwood Lodge Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Alexander's Catholic Church in Port Edwards, WI. Rev. John Swing will officiate the service, burial will be in the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at St. Alexander's Catholic Church from 10:00 - 11:00 AM.
Vivian was born September 13, 1927 in Babcock, WI to Rudolph and Mamie (Rhode) Hass. She married Reuben Rayome on May 8, 1948 at St. Alexander's Catholic Church.
Vivian grew up in Babcock as the youngest of 15 children. She lived in Port Edwards for many years and was a longtime member of St. Alexander's parish. She was an avid story teller and loved to tell a good joke; she enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing, crocheting, coloring, and listening to music.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Craig) Kuehl, grandchildren Eric Kuehl, Laura (Lucas) Buick, Kristina (Mark Davis) Merkes, son-in-law Michael Merkes, sister Elaine Gulmire and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Reuben Rayome, daughter Jennifer Merkes, brothers: Harold, Art, Edward, Gilbert and Ralph, sisters: Hildegard, Esther, Selma, Inez, Helen, Violet, Margaret and Marion.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Vivian's name at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Arborwood Lodge and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care given to Vivian.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020