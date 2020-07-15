Walter J. SamelstadNekoosa - Walter Judson Samelstad ,age 91, of Nekoosa, passed away on Monday June 8, 2020 at Aborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids.Walter was born on September 27, 1928 in Ashland Wisconsin to Harry and Elsie Samelstad. Upon graduating from the Park Falls High School, Walter enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in June 1946, until his Honorable Discharge in May 1947. On July 22, 1950 married Patricia Corrigan in Park Falls Wisconsin. Walter then attended the Wisconsin State Teachers College (now UW Stevens Point) graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in June 1952 being certified to teach Geography, Math History and Physical Education. Upon graduating from State Teachers College, Walter was employed by the Amherst School District as a geography teacher and as a Athletic Coach, coaching baseball and basketball.In October 1954 Walter began his career with the FBI as a Special Agent with his first duty station being in Kanas City, Missouri. From Kanas City Missouri, Walter was transferred to Rochester New York field office for thirteen years, where he remained until his transfer to the Milwaukee Wisconsin field office in July 1968. In the summer of 1972, Walter was transferred to the Madison Wisconsin field office until his retirement on December 1978.In the fall of 1992, Walter and Patricia built a home on Sherwood Lake in the Town of Rome, Adams County Wisconsin. Walter and Patricia were avid golfers and joined the Lake Arrowhead Country Club.During his employment with the Bureau, Walter was mainly assigned to "Bank Robbery" investigations, which during the 60's, 70's and 80's was one of the Bureaus main focuses. During this time Walter was also involved in "self-defense and firearms training" involving local, county and state law enforcement in the State of Wisconsin. Walter was very enthusiastic with his interactions with Wisconsin Law Enforcement.Walter is survived by his wife, Patricia, sons, Mark (RoxAnn) and Scot (Kathy), and daughters Kim and Beth (Eugene), 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Walter was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Elsie and his sister Violet.Burial will be at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls, Wisconsin. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa at a later date.