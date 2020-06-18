Walter Kenneth Pivinski, Jr.
Wisconsin Rapids - Walter K. Pivinski Jr. passed away peacefully at home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Wednesday June 17th, 2020. He was born on January 27th, 1928 to Walter & Bertha Pivinski. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. Walter was a Technical 5, 81st tank maintenance mechanic in the Army in 1947. He retired in 1986, with 42 years of service as a Paper Machine Superintendent at the Biron Paper Mill.
On August 2, 1952 he married Lucille Timm in Birnamwood, WI & they adopted a baby boy in 1963. They enjoyed the outdoors & spending time with family and friends.
Walter was a avid hunter, fisherman & trapper. He loved bluegrass music, playing horseshoes & was a great pool player. He was a passionate collector of Point Beer & Green Bay Packer memorabilia.
He is survived by his son Bert Pivinski & grand daughter Raechel Becker. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Czyron.
He is proceeded in death by his one true love, Lucille Pivinski. His parents, and sisters, Louise & Gail.
We would like to extend our gratitude & special thanks to the staff at Heartland Hospice Care of Wisconsin Rapids for taking such wonderful care of Walter.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 23 at St.Peter & Paul at 10:00. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 & entombment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.