Walter Kenneth Pivinski Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Kenneth Pivinski, Jr.

Wisconsin Rapids - Walter K. Pivinski Jr. passed away peacefully at home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Wednesday June 17th, 2020. He was born on January 27th, 1928 to Walter & Bertha Pivinski. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. Walter was a Technical 5, 81st tank maintenance mechanic in the Army in 1947. He retired in 1986, with 42 years of service as a Paper Machine Superintendent at the Biron Paper Mill.

On August 2, 1952 he married Lucille Timm in Birnamwood, WI & they adopted a baby boy in 1963. They enjoyed the outdoors & spending time with family and friends.

Walter was a avid hunter, fisherman & trapper. He loved bluegrass music, playing horseshoes & was a great pool player. He was a passionate collector of Point Beer & Green Bay Packer memorabilia.

He is survived by his son Bert Pivinski & grand daughter Raechel Becker. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Czyron.

He is proceeded in death by his one true love, Lucille Pivinski. His parents, and sisters, Louise & Gail.

We would like to extend our gratitude & special thanks to the staff at Heartland Hospice Care of Wisconsin Rapids for taking such wonderful care of Walter.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 23 at St.Peter & Paul at 10:00. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 & entombment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved