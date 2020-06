Walter Kenneth Pivinski, Jr.Wisconsin Rapids - Walter K. Pivinski Jr. passed away peacefully at home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Wednesday June 17th, 2020. He was born on January 27th, 1928 to Walter & Bertha Pivinski. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. Walter was a Technical 5, 81st tank maintenance mechanic in the Army in 1947. He retired in 1986, with 42 years of service as a Paper Machine Superintendent at the Biron Paper Mill.On August 2, 1952 he married Lucille Timm in Birnamwood, WI & they adopted a baby boy in 1963. They enjoyed the outdoors & spending time with family and friends.Walter was a avid hunter, fisherman & trapper. He loved bluegrass music, playing horseshoes & was a great pool player. He was a passionate collector of Point Beer & Green Bay Packer memorabilia.He is survived by his son Bert Pivinski & grand daughter Raechel Becker. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Czyron.He is proceeded in death by his one true love, Lucille Pivinski. His parents, and sisters, Louise & Gail.We would like to extend our gratitude & special thanks to the staff at Heartland Hospice Care of Wisconsin Rapids for taking such wonderful care of Walter.A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 23 at St.Peter & Paul at 10:00. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 & entombment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com