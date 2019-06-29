Walter L. Flaig



Junction City/ Rudolph - Walter L. Flaig, age 71, of Junction City, WI died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his residence under the care of Heartland Hospice.



Memorial Services are 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Online condolences can be sent to ritchayfuneralhome.com.



Walter was born January 31, 1948 in Stevens Point, WI to Walter and Lillian (Nedrest) Flaig. He married Jean M. Jackan on October 7, 1967 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in the Town of Sigel. Walter was a truck driver for many years and after selling his truck he kept working various jobs including Provision Partners in Auburndale, WI. He retired in December 2018 after 52 years of truck driving.



Walter looked forward to and enjoyed deer hunting with his daughter and grandson. He loved Father's Day cookouts with his family and trips to visit his son in Milwaukee. Walter also enjoyed going to Lambeau Field with his wife, son and daughter to watch the Packers. He loved watching the orioles and finches come to the deck to eat his oranges and grape jelly.



Walter is survived by his wife, Jean; parents, Walter and Lillian Flaig of Rudolph, WI; daughter, Tricia (Dan Martin) Flaig of Tomah, WI; son, Jason Flaig of Milwaukee, WI; two grandchildren, Andy (Allysia) Parker of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Ashley (Jon) Frisbie of St. Joseph, MO; three great grandchildren, Connor Frisbie, Susie Ray Parker and Cole Frisbie; two brothers, Carl (Carol) Flaig of Junction City, WI and Neal Flaig of North Tonawanda, NY; sister, Suzanne (Jack) Reber of Rudolph, WI and brother-in-law, Ed Passineau of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Walter is also survived by Jean's brother and sisters, Jim (Pat) Jackan of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Nancy (Chet) Homann of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Janis (John) Thomas of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Julie (Dennis) Plawman of Vesper, WI. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Walter was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Passineau; father and mother-in-law, George and Lucille Jackan and his favorite Frisbee catching dog, Sammy. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 29, 2019