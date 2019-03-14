Walter M. Hudak



Wisconsin Rapids - Walter M. Hudak, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.



Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Wiscosnin Rapids, WI. Rev. Joshua Pegram will officiate. Visitation will be at the United Methodist Church on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.



Walter was born November 17, 1937 in Spencer, WI to George and Loretta (Fredrickson) Hudak. He married Delores Vandeberg on June 21, 1958 in Marshfield, WI. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2018. Walter was employed at Consolidated Papers Inc. for 43 years retiring in November 1999.



Walter was always known for a good joke. He enjoyed a good hand of sheepshead, singing his diddy songs to his kids and grandkids and enjoyed fireworks.



Walter is survived by five children, Vince (Brenda) Hudak of Wiscosnin Rapids, WI, Joanne (Doug) Borre of Wausau, WI, Sheri (Bill) Becker of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Lori (Rico) Cesare of Nekoosa, WI and Mark (Rita) Hudak of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; seven grandchildren, Dana (Craig) Miesbauer, Dara (Barry) Hamm, Joseph (Jessica) Borre, Brock (Danielle) Hudak, Devon Hudak, Kalie Becker and Hannah Becker and six great grandchildren, Owen, Aiden, Mady, Miles, Payton and Lucas.



Walter is also survived by one brother, George (Sandy) Hudak of Marshfield, WI; one sister, Betty Oertel of Marshfield, WI and many nieces, nephews, special friends and the high school 56ers.



Walter was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Clarence Oertel.



Memorials may be designated to the UW Transplant Center in Madison, WI.



Walter's family would like to thank the staff at Edenbrook for their wonderful care and also a special thanks to those who helped with "the search". Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary