Wayne "Otie" Oltesvig
Nekoosa - Wayne "Otie" J. Oltesvig JR, age 70. of Nekoosa died peacefully Tuesday January 14, 2020 at his home with his two loving dogs Lady and Rosco by his side.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday January 23, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Burial will be at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
Wayne was born January 23, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids to Wayne "Bud" and Nadine (Griffin) Oltesvig. He was employed by the Paperboard Division of Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids for 34 years, retiring in 2004. Wayne was also a self-employed taxidermist and tree farmer.
He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed his hunting trips he took with friends and family. Wayne was never short on hunting stories and everyone knew his second home was in a tree stand. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren searching for frogs and teaching them how to fish.
Wayne was a member of the Nekoosa Pumpkin Festival and spent many years growing giant pumpkins and vegetables from his gardens. He enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, and racing 2-man cruisers at Golden Sands Speedway.
Wayne met a lot of people throughout his lifetime and would have done anything to help a friend; he will be missed by many.
He is survived by three children Ann Oltesvig (Ted Woodliff) of Nekoosa, Ginger (Scott) LaCoste of Wisconsin Rapids and Dustin Oltesvig of Huntington Beach, CA; five grandchildren Melina (Kyle) Hansen, Kaylee LaCoste, Alicia Beyer, Riley Beyer and Dalton LaCoste; great granddaughter Annabelle Hansen and by his sister Wanda (Jim) Krueger of Wisconsin Rapids.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sister Pamela Czlapinski and brother Albert Oltesvig.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020