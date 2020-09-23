1/1
Wilbert J. Pruss
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbert J. Pruss

Wisconsin Rapids - Wilbert J. Pruss, age 96, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on September 22, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.

Private graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.

Wilbert was born on May 29, 1924 in Wausau to the late William and Anna (Janke) Pruss. He married Junette Harder on November 10, 1944 in Rib Falls. Wilbert loved polka music and enjoyed dancing with Junette at polka dances throughout Wisconsin. He was privileged to have travelled all over the world in his retirement. Wilbert also enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards with friends, woodworking, golf, and watching the Badgers, Brewers, Cubs and Packers. He worked for Consolidated Papers retiring in 1986.

Survivors include his sons Kerry and Ron and daughter Patti; four grandchildren: Mark Pruss, Pam (Jon) Smekrud, Michael (Stacey) Pinney and Jordan (Natalie Dillman) Pinney; seven great—grandchildren: Zachary Pruss, Adam and Ryan Smekrud, Ilana and Bailey Pinney, and Isabella and Brody Pinney. He is also survived by brothers Harold Pruss and Dale (Audrey) Pruss. Wilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Junette; daughter-in-law Nancy Pruss, son-in-law Mike Pinney; brothers Earl and Vernon; and sisters: Doris Krueger, Mildred Utech, Valerie Harder, and Lenore (Cyrus) Rusch.

Special thanks to the neighbors in his cul-de-sac for looking out for him over the years and to Our House Assisted Living and St. Croix hospice for the kind and compassionate care they provided.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved