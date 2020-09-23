Wilbert J. PrussWisconsin Rapids - Wilbert J. Pruss, age 96, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on September 22, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.Private graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.Wilbert was born on May 29, 1924 in Wausau to the late William and Anna (Janke) Pruss. He married Junette Harder on November 10, 1944 in Rib Falls. Wilbert loved polka music and enjoyed dancing with Junette at polka dances throughout Wisconsin. He was privileged to have travelled all over the world in his retirement. Wilbert also enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards with friends, woodworking, golf, and watching the Badgers, Brewers, Cubs and Packers. He worked for Consolidated Papers retiring in 1986.Survivors include his sons Kerry and Ron and daughter Patti; four grandchildren: Mark Pruss, Pam (Jon) Smekrud, Michael (Stacey) Pinney and Jordan (Natalie Dillman) Pinney; seven great—grandchildren: Zachary Pruss, Adam and Ryan Smekrud, Ilana and Bailey Pinney, and Isabella and Brody Pinney. He is also survived by brothers Harold Pruss and Dale (Audrey) Pruss. Wilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Junette; daughter-in-law Nancy Pruss, son-in-law Mike Pinney; brothers Earl and Vernon; and sisters: Doris Krueger, Mildred Utech, Valerie Harder, and Lenore (Cyrus) Rusch.Special thanks to the neighbors in his cul-de-sac for looking out for him over the years and to Our House Assisted Living and St. Croix hospice for the kind and compassionate care they provided.Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.