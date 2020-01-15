|
|
Wilda May Burdick
Wisconsin Rapids - Wilda May Burdick, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Celebration of Wilda's life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Brunch will follow at Hotel Mead. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Wilda was born April 7, 1937 in Bancroft, WI to Leonard and Elma (Beggs) Pubanz. The family moved to Shawano in 1952 where Wilda graduated from Shawano high school in 1954, then attended Columbia Secretarial School in Milwaukee. After graduation she worked as a medical secretary in Milwaukee.
Wilda married and moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1958 with the family putting down roots in Grand Rapids and building the house Wilda lived in until her passing. She enjoyed doing yard work, making elaborate pinecone wreaths, and nurturing her three children as they grew. Wilda loved the outdoors and spent most summer weekends and vacations camping with extended family and friends, typically in northern Wisconsin and typically in the rain. As her children grew, she returned to the workforce as an employee in the purchasing department at Riverview Hospital for 10 years and then working in the loan department at Associated Bank in Stevens Point until her retirement. Wilda was a devoted daughter and enjoyed spending time with her mother until her passing in 2009. Although always an avid sports fan, this became her true post-retirement passion. There was not a sport she did not enjoy!
Wilda is survived by her children: Jim Burdick of Wisconsin Rapids, Barbara Burdick (Nick Ceh) of Chicago, and Bill Burdick of Eau Claire. She is also survived by her brother, Leonard (Judy) Pubanz of Shawano and two nephews: Dan (Jacci) and Tod (Korina) Pubanz. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Casey and Nicole Burdick, Destiny Burdick McNeil, and Odessa Ceh; she is further survived by numerous beloved cousins.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020