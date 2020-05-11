Services
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William Leavitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Bill" Leavitt


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. "Bill" Leavitt Obituary
William A. "Bill" Leavitt

Plainfield - William A. "Bill" Leavitt, age 89, of rural Plainfield, passed away, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards.

He was born July 7, 1930 on the family farm in the town of Pine Grove, Portage County.

Mr. Leavitt served his country in the United States Army. Bill was a simple man that enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling out west to Montana and Wyoming where he enjoyed the mountains. His family was very important to him and always enjoyed spending time with them.

He is survived by his brother, Edward (Berdine) Leavitt, Nekoosa; his nieces and nephews, Gretchen (Jack) Krebs, Elizabeth Pettigrew, Erin D. Leavitt, Edison Leavitt and Sam Rhoda; special great grandniece and grandnephew, Alyson and Eric; his very special friends, Paul Kirsch and John Bovee.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Leavitt.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, private family services will be held. He will be laid to rest in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -