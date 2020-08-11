William BrunzellWisconsin Rapids - William A. Brunzell, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Arborview Court Assisted Living, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Private family services were held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, due to the COVID-19 virus.William was born September 5, 1936 in Chicago, IL to August and Rose (Bach) Brunzell. He married Linda S. Spohn on September 20, 1969 in Kellner, WI. William was employed at the City Sign Shop for the City of Wisconsin Rapids for 31 years retiring in 1998.William served in the U.S. Army, serving two tours. One from 1956-1959 and the other from 1960 until 1963. William enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, football (Chicago Bears) and baseball (Chicago Cubs).William is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Shari (Dana) Heusen of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Darlene Brunzell of Henrico, VA and Billie Jo (Gregg) Fox of Stillwater, MN; four grandchildren, Ava Fox, Bennett Fox, Kenley Fox and Tiffany Mau and one sister, Mary Jean Farrell of Illinois. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Arthur (Vivian) Spohn and Robert Spohn; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Harold) Engelbright and many nieces and nephews.William was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, William Jr.; grandson, Kyle Mau; brother, Richard Brunzell; brother-in-law, Edward Spohn and father-in-law, Arthur Spohn.The Brunzell family would like to thank the staff at Arborview Court, Heartland Hospice, and Sandy and Tina from Inclusa for the wonderful care given to William the past years.