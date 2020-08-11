1/1
William Brunzell
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Brunzell

Wisconsin Rapids - William A. Brunzell, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Arborview Court Assisted Living, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Private family services were held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, due to the COVID-19 virus.

William was born September 5, 1936 in Chicago, IL to August and Rose (Bach) Brunzell. He married Linda S. Spohn on September 20, 1969 in Kellner, WI. William was employed at the City Sign Shop for the City of Wisconsin Rapids for 31 years retiring in 1998.

William served in the U.S. Army, serving two tours. One from 1956-1959 and the other from 1960 until 1963. William enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, football (Chicago Bears) and baseball (Chicago Cubs).

William is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Shari (Dana) Heusen of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Darlene Brunzell of Henrico, VA and Billie Jo (Gregg) Fox of Stillwater, MN; four grandchildren, Ava Fox, Bennett Fox, Kenley Fox and Tiffany Mau and one sister, Mary Jean Farrell of Illinois. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Arthur (Vivian) Spohn and Robert Spohn; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Harold) Engelbright and many nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, William Jr.; grandson, Kyle Mau; brother, Richard Brunzell; brother-in-law, Edward Spohn and father-in-law, Arthur Spohn.

The Brunzell family would like to thank the staff at Arborview Court, Heartland Hospice, and Sandy and Tina from Inclusa for the wonderful care given to William the past years.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved