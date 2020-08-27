1/1
William Dickey
William Dickey

Nekoosa - William Dickey, age 85, of Nekoosa died Monday August 24, 2020 at Hilltop Grand Village in Wisconsin Rapids.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday August 29, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Rev. Timothy Miller will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the Joseph J. White American Legion Post #442. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Bill was born April 3, 1935 in Nekoosa to Clarence and Nettie (Wright) Dickey. He proudly served in the US Army from 1954 - 1958. Bill married Sharon Olson On October 31, 1959 in Unity, WI. She died June 29, 2014. Bill was employed as papermaker at Consolidated Papers for 40 years, retiring in 1997. A founding member of the Rome Fire Department, Bill served from 1974 to 1989, retiring as assistant chief.

Bill is survived by his sons Steven (Nanci) Dickey of Vesper and Ryan (Trish) Dickey of Hardin, MO; grandchildren Stephanie (Zack) Pio, Danielle, Nicole, Jasmine, Logan, Jacob and Benjamin Dickey and by three great grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers Ronald, Clarence and Gary, infant brother Meichel and infant sister Hattie.








Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
