William E. Hardina



Wisconsin Rapids - William Eugene Hardina was born on April 19, 1936, to William Sr. and Clara Hardina in Milladore, WI. William "Bill" went to be with his Lord on May 2, 2019. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family, the wildlife and nature that he loved so much.



Bill is survived by his children: Kathy (Doug) Dillman, John Hardina, Mary Hardina, Joe (Cherie) Hardina, Julie (Barry) Weller, Robert (Kate) Hardina, and Ann Marie (Michael) Keene; 23 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Benjamin (Mabel) Hardina and James (Rita) Hardina; and his close family relative, Peter (Nettie) Beaver. William was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Hardina; his parents, William Sr. and Clara Hardina; his in-laws, Bernard and Marion Kromenaker; and his great-grandson, Cole Aaron Hardina.



Bill's passions included: his family, nature, hunting, fishing and building. The property along Leonard Road was a place that Bill wanted to spend his time since he was a kid. In his 20s, when the opportunity to purchase the land became available, Bill and Marilyn built their dream home to raise their family. The home, with Moccasin Creek in the backyard, and surrounded by wildlife, was their sanctuary for 53 years. Bill's final months and days were made more bearable when he could look out his back window at the wildlife. A pair of sandhill cranes has continued to visit their property for many years. The love and bond the cranes exemplified mirrored the love Bill had for Marilyn. The cranes earned the nickname Lovies, and they will always represent the love and memories Bill and Marilyn shared. The Lovies were together today.



The Hardina family would like to give our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the health caregivers throughout his battle with cancer. Many valuable connections have been made over the years with a lot of caring people that showed us patience and love.



Bill's family and friends will cherish his love, kindness, support, humor, and wisdom.



A private family gathering will be held at a later time. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hardina family. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary