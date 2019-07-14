William J. Schmirler



Wisconsin Rapids - William John Schmirler, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on July 11, 2019 at his home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Funeral services for William will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Janusz will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday morning at the church from 9:30 till the 11:00 am funeral mass. Burial services will be held Saturday, July 20, at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cashton, WI.



William was born August 30, 1937 in Marshfield, WI to Joseph and Roselyn (VanDreel) Schmirler. He is survived by siblings Carol Schmirler of West Allis, WI, Dennis (Gloria) Schmirler of Sun Prairie, WI, Robert (Patricia) Schmirer of Dade City, FL, Lynn (Jack) Beemis of Lake City, Florida, Sandy Schmirler of West Allis, WI; and his children Valerie (Stephen) Freundl of Mosinee, WI, Victoria (Louis) Chudy of Waukesha, WI, Samuel (Judy) Schmirler of Westby, WI, Ellen Dux of Tampa, FL, and Jane Schmirler of Waukesha, WI.



He is further survived by his grandchildren Timothy Freundl, Olivia (Kory) Freeberg, Emily Freundl, Zachary Chudy, Benjamin Chudy, Noah (Amy) Chudy, Lydia Chudy, Lucinda (Joseph) Bolton, Nicolette (Kenton) Gamache; and great grandchildren Addison Freeberg, Miles Chudy, Jack Roebuck, Roselyn Bolton, Anica Bolton, Isidore Bolton, Joseph Bolton, Zelie Bolton, Skyler Gamache, and Jade Gamache.



William was a proud army veteran. He raised his family in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and worked at Consolidated Papers there until retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunting enthusiast, and also loved cars and restoring his favorite Ford Torino back in the day. He was an expert at reloading rifle shells as well, and it was his favorite hobby, as was testing his loads target shooting at the gun range.



William loved visiting his grandchildren and great grandchildren and their families.



He was a man of great faith, and had a heart of gold. He was always there for anyone who needed him. He loved reminiscing and goofing around and making everyone laugh with all of his stories. He especially enjoyed joking with his Cardiac Rehabilitation nurses as Aspirus Riverview Hospital and his daily trips to the YMCA after his heart surgery in January. He was also especially fond of all his 'family' of friends and the employees at the Olympic II restaurant for his daily breakfast time there.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Roselyn Schmirler, brother James Schmirler, and sisters Joellen Urbansick and Janice (Fred) Oshwalt.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 14 to July 15, 2019