William John WindsorWiscosin Rapids - William John Windsor, a retired mill worker and resident of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away at Edgewater Haven nursing home in Port Edwards, WI on August 18, 2020 after succumbing to complications of heart failure.William is survived by his daughter, Autumn Windsor; his son, Ian Windsor; his sisters Rhonda (Pat) Rominski and Blanche Dove; his brothers Ed Windsor, Rich (Cindy) Windsor, and Mark (Julie) Windsor. He is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth (Warner) Windsor; his father, William Price Windsor; his sisters Sharon (Al) Sikora and Linda Windsor; his brother-in-law, Gary Dove; and his best friend, Tom Ginter.William was born on March 13, 1956. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served from 1974 to 1977. Following his service, he matriculated at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He started a family before finishing his degree, though he later returned to earn his bachelor's degree in economics. William spent 34 years working at the paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids until his retirement in 2016.William was a craftsman by hobby. He built furniture in his home woodshop where his skill was matched only by his depth of knowledge. He took an interest in metal working after retiring and worked towards his dream of refurbishing a 1967 Chevy short-bed pickup truck. Perhaps his greatest passion was genealogy. He traced the Windsor family lineage over four centuries.William's ashes will be scattered at one of his favorite scenic locations by his children and siblings later this fall.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids assisted the family with arrangements.