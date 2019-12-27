Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
William L. Arnold

William L. Arnold Obituary
William L. Arnold

Wisconsin Rapids - William L. Arnold, 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, January 3, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Jerome Patric will officiate the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 until the time of service. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum, with military rites performed by the American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids.

William was born November 30, 1945 to Carl and Gwendolyn Arnold. He married Lorraine Arnold on April 8, 1967 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. After high school William served his country as a member of the United State Navy. He was a mill rite in the Wisconsin Rapids Craft Mill for 33 years. William was a Eucharistic minister at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for many years.

William is survived by his 3 three children; Tami (Randy) Meacham, Brian (Bev Fluno) Arnold, and John (Kiara) Arnold, grandson; Joshua (Mary) Meacham, brothers; Eugene (Mary) Arnold, and Charles (Patricia) Arnold, and sisters; Barbara, and Maxine.

William was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, Nathaniel Arnold.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
