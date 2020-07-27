1/1
William O. Casper
William O. Casper

Wisconsin Rapids - William O. Casper, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

A Private Funeral Mass was held at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Wiscosnin Rapids, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI handled all arrangements.

William was born September 8, 1933 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Michael and Lila (Curtis) Casper. He married Fern Panzer on December 26, 1953 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. William was employed at the Biron Division of Consolidated Papers for 43 years retiring in 1994.

William enjoyed playing golf, handball and cards.

William is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Fern; three sons, Christopher (Teri) Casper of Nekoosa, WI, Gregory (Gina) Casper of Nekoosa, WI and Philip (Linda) Casper of Wiscosnin Rapids, WI; 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents and son, Mark Casper.

The Casper family would like to thank the staff at Our House for their kind, compassionate care of William during his stay.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
