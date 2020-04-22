|
|
William "Willie" Pavloski
Wisconsin Rapids - William "Willie" Pavloski, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Private family services were held. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Willie was born February 5, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Frank and Frances (Gee) Pavloski. He married Mary Ziegler on May 9, 1964 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Willie was the owner of Consumers Meat Market for 15 years and later was the meat manager for Quality Foods IGA on Baker Street for 15 years retiring.
Willie served in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Berlin Crisis from 1960-1966. He was a member of the Elks Club (where he served as Exalted Ruler, was Vice-President of the State Elks Club and was named Elk of the Year), the Moose Lodge, the Red Arrow (serving as their President) and Musky's Today (serving as their President) Willie enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting and yard work.
Willie is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Rick (Carol) Pavloski of Stratford, WI; daughter, Sarah Pavloski of Marshfield, WI; two grandchildren, Madeline Pavloski and Mason Pavloski; and sister, Joan (John) Lepinski Jr. of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Richard, Dave and John and two sisters, Barb Bielefeldt and Patricia Haas.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020