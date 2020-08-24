1/1
William Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Pierce

Wisconsin Rapids - William (Bill) Pierce, loving partner, devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away August 21, 2020 at the age of 78, after a month-long illness.

Bill was born on September 27, 1941 in Clark County, Wisconsin to Delbert and Mable (Hansen) Pierce. He was the oldest of three boys.

Bill was a Master electrician with IBEW 388 and served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis.

He was extremely handy and would help his friends and family with anything at any time, day or night. He was very social with lots of friends, was an avid motorcyclist, and in retirement found that he loved to sing karaoke. He served as Chaplain for Elks Lodge 1929 in Parker, Arizona, was an active member of American Legion Post 466 in Big River, California and was an active member of VFW Post 2357 in Parker, Arizona.

Bill is survived by his partner Marilyn Christensen; his four daughters Lisa (William) Mutschler; Christy Hirshberg; Lori (Russell) Woffenden; Cindy (Joshua) Wolfe; his six grandchildren Derik (Kris) Hirshberg; Alexandra and Bailey Mutschler; Keegan McLean; MyKaylah and Aileyanuh Wolfe and four great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brothers, Robert and Richard.

A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

Memorials may be designated to Bikers Against Child Abuse.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved