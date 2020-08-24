William Pierce

William PierceWisconsin Rapids - William (Bill) Pierce, loving partner, devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away August 21, 2020 at the age of 78, after a month-long illness.Bill was born on September 27, 1941 in Clark County, Wisconsin to Delbert and Mable (Hansen) Pierce. He was the oldest of three boys.Bill was a Master electrician with IBEW 388 and served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis.He was extremely handy and would help his friends and family with anything at any time, day or night. He was very social with lots of friends, was an avid motorcyclist, and in retirement found that he loved to sing karaoke. He served as Chaplain for Elks Lodge 1929 in Parker, Arizona, was an active member of American Legion Post 466 in Big River, California and was an active member of VFW Post 2357 in Parker, Arizona.Bill is survived by his partner Marilyn Christensen; his four daughters Lisa (William) Mutschler; Christy Hirshberg; Lori (Russell) Woffenden; Cindy (Joshua) Wolfe; his six grandchildren Derik (Kris) Hirshberg; Alexandra and Bailey Mutschler; Keegan McLean; MyKaylah and Aileyanuh Wolfe and four great-grandchildren.Bill was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brothers, Robert and Richard.A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.Memorials may be designated to Bikers Against Child Abuse.