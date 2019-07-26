|
William "Bill" R. Wittrock
Wisconsin Rapids - William "Bill" R. Wittrock, 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with his life-long love, Elaine, at his side.
Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Lucas Proeber will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Wittrock Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Bill was born October 6, 1928 in Wisconsin Rapids to Walter and Erna (Vollert) Wittrock. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. Bill married Elaine Johnson, the girl next door, on June 24, 1950 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church.
Bill graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946 and worked at Preway until 1951. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Camp Cooke in California and in Berlin, Germany. When Bill returned from the service in 1953, he went to work in the construction business, during which time, he, his father, and his brothers built the house he and Elaine would live in until his passing. Bill retired from Consolidated Papers - Biron Division, where he was a millwright for 28 years. His retirement allowed him to then be able to spend more time with E.J., enjoying the cottage they built on beautiful Wood Lake.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's and served in many positions including: Board of Education, Elder, and was a member of the Senior Club. His other interests included: bowling on the Lutheran Men's League and the American Legion League, golfing, boating, and together with Elaine, taught many to waterski at their cottage. Bill also enjoyed watching the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers.
Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine; his daughter, Deborah (David) Austin of Mauston, and their daughter, Stephanie (Rob Luke) Wittrock of Portage; his daughter, Sandra (Jim) Kruger and their sons, Joseph (Connie) Schneider and their 6 sons, all of Necedah; Robert Schneider and his 3 children of Wisconsin Rapids; and Travis (Ashley Greer) Schneider of Appleton. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law: Nancy Wittrock of Florida, Lois Wittrock and Edna Haferman of Wisconsin Rapids, and 21 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter O. and Freida (Fuelle) Johnson; his brothers, Kenneth "Bud" Wittrock and Neil Wittrock; his sister, Lorraine (Wallace) Janz, and 2 nieces.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ho, Dr. Brandell, Ascension Hospice, and especially his niece, Wendy Jacobsen, for the love and care they provided the family during this time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 26 to July 27, 2019