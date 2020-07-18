1/2
William Roger Olson
{ "" }
William Roger Olson

Hancock - William Roger Olson, 80, of Hancock, went to be with his Savior Jesus on July 12, 2020, surrounded by family.

Bill was born in Pittsville, Wisconsin, on September 20, 1939, to Martin and Ella Olson. He was in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1964, representing the Navy as a runner in the military Olympics, and serving his country in many positions including as a fireman, signalman, and lifeguard aboard ship. He earned the nickname Ace for his ability to do so many things well.

After the Navy, Bill returned to Central Wisconsin where he applied at the Green Bay and Western Railroad and was hired on the spot. He spent the next 35 years as a switchman and brakeman.

Along with his railroading job, his entrepreneur spirit was seen in other start-ups, including his stumping business, a trash collection route to area parks, and dairy farming. He always loved being in the country, hunting, fishing, and gardening. After retirement, he liked to travel in his camper.

Bill is survived by his wife of 21 years, Ruth Olson, his children: Willa (Mike) Vallin, Upper Michigan; Jill (David) Olson, Wausau; Sally (Todd) LaPorte, Wisconsin Rapids; Ellen (Saul) Tapia, Wisconsin Rapids; Angie Olson, Wisconsin Rapids, and Billie (Jeff) Weiss, Wausau, Rocky (Julie) Galbreath; eighteen grandchildren: Lindsey (Aaron) Bonsall, Josh LaPorte, Jamie LaPorte, Elizabeth Tapia, Isaac Stephenson, Sam Vallin, Ana Tapia, Noah Stephenson, Elijah Olson, Maggie Tapia, Jacob Olson, Allie Stephenson, Andrew Olson, Gideon, Naomie, and Livia Weiss, Benjamin Galbreath, Roxanne Long, and two great grandchildren ; three sisters: Helen Davis, Ilene Tucker, and Betty Krueger; and one brother, Arnie Olson.

Bill was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris White and Agnes Klafka.

The family would like Mark Kosobucki and all of Bill's neighbors for being good friends.

Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids on July 23, 2020, from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM, followed by the service.








Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
