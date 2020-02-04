|
William S. Carter IV
Town of Finley - William S. Carter IV, age 76, of the Town of Finley, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial visitation for William will be held from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.
William is survived by his wife Ellen Carter, son William Carter V and grandchildren William VI and Katherine Ann Carter.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020